TODAY:

See Scores
SEE ALL SCORES

by Ashley Ndebele read more

by Ashley Ndebele
Close

Back to News SHARE

Your mail have been sent

Close
01/04/2017
Katerina Siniakova Knocks out Simona Halep at Shenzhen Open

SHENZHEN, China (AP) Simona Halep’s preparations for the Australian Open took a hit when the second-seeded Romanian was beaten by Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 in the second round of the Shenzhen Open.

(Photo credit: STR/AFP/Getty Images)
(Photo credit: STR/AFP/Getty Images)

Halep, the 2015 champion, was broken four times in the final set. Altogether, the two players combined for 15 breaks of serve in the match.

Also, Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic advanced to the quarterfinals with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Chang Kai-chen of Taiwan, and Nina Stojanovic of Serbia defeated Ons Jabeur of Tunisia 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

No Responses

flink on tennis

New Fed Cup Captain Kathy Rinaldi Ready for Duty
Full Article
-

RECENT COLUMNS

See More Headlines