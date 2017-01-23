Johanna Konta Sets up Quarterfinal Showdown with Serena Williams

MELBOURNE, Australia — 2016 Australian Open eemifinalist Johanna Konta set up a quarterfinal showdown with second seed Serena Williams after a fourth round triumph over Ekaterina Makarova at Melbourne Park.

Britain's Johanna Konta celebrates her win over Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki in their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)