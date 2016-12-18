Johanna Konta Hires Kim Clijsters’ Former Coach

Top British player Johanna Konta has hired Kim Clijsters’ former long-time coach Wim Fissette, according to The Independent .

Konta, who rose from World No. 47 at the beginning of the year to No. 10 at year-end, parted ways with her coach Esteban Carril after working together for two and a half years.

When asked about why she chose Fissette, Konta claimed good chemistry.

“Like with any relationship, it’s how you work together, the chemistry on court, so it was about finding that. He was the first coach I trialled and things are going well,” said Konta.

Konta insisted that her parting ways with Carril was not sudden.

“I can definitely see from the outside how it can seem a bizarre change, or abrupt even. But when you’re in the relationship, when you’re in that day-to-day process, things are a lot clearer,” said Konta.

25-year-old Konta won her maiden career singles trophy in 2016 at the Bank of the West Classic, where she defeated seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams.