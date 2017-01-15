Greatest Memories: 2009 Australian Open Nadal v Federer

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 01: Rafael Nadal of Spain and Roger Federer of Switzerland pose for photographers before their men's final match during day fourteen of the 2009 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on February 1, 2009 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

When second-seeded Roger Federer entered the Australian Open final in 2009, he was poised to make history by equalling Pete Sampras’s all-time record of 14 Grand Slam, but his rival and top seed Rafael Nadal had other plans.

Watch full match

Nadal had outlasted fellow Spaniard Fernando Verdasco in an exhilarating five-set semifinal match that lasted more than five hours, and it looked like he would not have enough gas to challenge Federer, who had a straight-sets win in his semifinal match against former world No. 1 Andy Roddick.

The top seed had four straight wins over Federer coming into the final, and this intangible would work in his favor. He took the match in a hard-earned five-sets win 7-5, 3-6, 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-2.

“Sorry for today, Roger,” said Nadal to his teary-eyed opponent.

“I know how you are feeling right now. But remember that you are one of the greatest champions from history and you will go on to improve the 14.”

Federer, who was trying to stop the tears, expressed his disappointment.

“In the first moment, you’re disappointed, you’re shocked, you’re sad, then all of a sudden it overwhelms you,” Federer said off the court.

“The problem is that you can’t go in the locker room and just take it easy and take a cold shower. You can’t. You know, you’re stuck out there. It’s the worst feeling. It’s rough.”