Five Ways Serena and Venus Williams Can Make History in Australia

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: Venus Williams of the United States plays a forehand in her semifinal match against CoCo Vandeweghe of the United States on day 11 of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 26, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

MELBOURNE, Australia – Both the men’s and women’s draws at the Australian Open have seen some of tennis’ greatest legends come alive again, and on Saturday night two of those legends – the Williams sisters – will square off for the 28th time in their careers, and ninth time in a major final.

Here are five ways Serena and Venus Williams can make history in the 2017 Australian Open final.

1) Serena’s going for her 23rd major, which would be the new Open Era record.

Serena is currently tied with Steffi Graf at 22 majors, the most in the Open Era, male or female. If she wins the Australian Open she’ll separate herself from the German as the new record-holder with 23.

To top that off, she’d be just one away from Australian Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24.

2) Venus would move up in the record books if she wins, too.

Venus, who has seven Grand Slam titles so far in her career, is currently tied with Evonne Goolagong and Justine Henin for eighth-most majors for a woman in the Open Era. If she wins her eighth major here, she’ll move into a tie with Billie Jean King for seventh-most for a woman in the Open Era.

3) Both sisters are shattering the age records.

Either sister – 35-year-old Serena or 36-year-old Venus – would set the record for oldest woman to win a Grand Slam title in the Open Era by winning this one. The current record belongs to Serena for when she won Wimbledon last summer at age 34. Venus is also the second-oldest woman to reach a major final in the Open Era, after a 37-year-old Martina Navratilova at Wimbledon in 1994.

Additionally, this is going to be the oldest Grand Slam women’s final in the Open Era in terms of combined age, at 71 years and 11 months. It beats the previous record by almost six years – that would be Flavia Pennetta against Roberta Vinci’s combined 66 years in the US Open final in 2015.

4) Serena could become a seven-time champion at two Grand Slams.

No player in the Open Era, male or female, has won seven titles at two majors – Serena can become the first. She already has seven Wimbledons (2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2016) and she’s a win away from seven Australian Opens (2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2015… 2017?)

5) Serena’s also a win away from an historic return to No.1.

She was already the oldest No.1, but she lost it to Angelique Kerber just days before her 35th birthday. And now, with Kerber having gone out in the fourth round, winning the title would propel Serena back to No.1 and make her the first player 35 or over ever to hold the No.1 ranking.

Andre Agassi holds the record among the men for oldest No.1 at age 33.

This is all just the beginning of how historic the 2017 Australian Open women’s final could be – stay tuned to Tennis Channel this weekend for all of the action from all of the finals in Melbourne!

——–

By Tennis Channel Staff