Federer’s 17 Majors Stack up Nicely Against Everyone Else

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 16: Roger Federer of Switzerland waves to the crowd as he leaves the court after victory in his first round match against Jurgen Melzer of Austria on day one of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 16, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The 64 players contesting second-round matches at the Australian Open on Wednesday have won a total of 36 Grand Slam singles titles. One guy, however, has nearly half of them.

Of the 17 titles captured by Roger Federer, who plays American qualifier Noah Rubin at Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday, four have been at Melbourne Park. Although he hasn’t lifted the trophy here since 2010.

Venus Williams, who will play Stefanie Voegele to open play on Rod Laver – has seven major titles. Others in action Wednesday are top-ranked Andy Murray and No. 4 Stan Wawrinka (3 majors each), defending champion Angelique Kerber and Svetlana Kuznetsova (2 each) and Marin Cilic and Garbine Muguruza, who have each won one major.

Novak Djokovic, who has 12 Grand Slam titles of his own and is on the other side of the Australian Open draw, was quick to praise Federer as the Swiss star prepared to return from a six-month injury layoff.

“With Roger, you can always see a top level and quality of tennis … that’s what he brings,” Djokovic said last weekend. “He brings this aura of a champion on and off the court. The sport definitely missed him. He’s one of the most important people that ever held the racket.”