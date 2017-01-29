Federer Ends Drought with Australian Open Win

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 22: Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates winning in his fourth round match against Kei Nishikori of Japan on day seven of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 22, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)

MELBOURNE, Australia — In his first tournament after six-month knee injury layoff, 35-year-old Roger Federer won his 18th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open on Sunday.

The Swiss maestro defeated resurgent Rafael Nadal in a thrilling final to win his fifth Australian Open trophy. Federer hadn’t won a Grand Slam since Wimbledon in 2012.

“I never, ever in my wildest dream felt I was going to be coming this far in Australia and here I am. It’s beautiful. I’m so happy,” said Federer.

This final saw the two champions renew their great rivalry in Grand Slam finals despite coming into the Australian Open ranked outside the top eight (Nadal ranked No. 9 and Federer No. 17).

This was Federer and Nadal’s 35th career meeting and their fourth at the Australian Open. Nadal had won all three previous Aussie Open matches including the epic final in 2009 that he won in five thrilling sets.

After both players had won their semifinal matches, they were excited about facing each other in the final.

“Is special [to] play with Roger again in a final of a Grand Slam.” said a very appreciative Nadal. “I cannot lie. Is great. Is exciting for me and for both of us that we still there and we still fighting for important events. So that’s important for us, I think. That’s very special.”

Federer acknowledged he was Nadal’s number one fan.

“I just think he’s an incredible tennis player. He’s got shots that no other one has. When you have that, you are unique and special. Plus he’s got the grit. He’s got the mental and physical ability to sustain a super high level of play for years and for hours and for weeks.

“He’s proven that time and time again. He’s come back from many injuries, you know, time and time again. He made it seem easy, and it’s not.I think he’s been tremendous for the game. I have a lot of respect for him on many levels.,” said Federer.

Federer broke his own all-time record of most Grand Slam titles won by a male player.

——–

By Ashley Ndebele, Tennis Channel Staff Reporter