Enter Australian Open Sweepstakes Presented by Cost Plus World Market and Tennis Channel

Game, set, match! Cost Plus World Market ® ( www.worldmarket.com ) starts the new year with the launch of The Australian Open Sweepstakes now through January 29, 2017. In partnership with Tennis Channel, one lucky winner will win the grand prize package of a trip for two to Australia to attend the 2018 Australian Open, city excursions, dining experiences, a $1000 World Market gift card, and more. Tennis fans can enter for a chance to win the grand prize at www.worldmarketsweepstakes.com . In addition, three first prizes of a $500 World Market gift card will be awarded.

All eyes will be on Melbourne Park as the first of the Grand Slams or “majors” begins with the Australian Open airing on Tennis Channel from January 16 – 29, 2017 with the launch of two new number one ranking players Andy Murray and Angelique Kerber and past winners Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams will begin their quest as number two ranking players.

World Market wants you to celebrate like a champion with food and beverage favorites from Australia. To get your home viewing party started, the specialty retailer has a wide variety of Australian food and beverage favorites include Tim Tam chocolate biscuits, Vegemite, Anzac biscuits, Arnott’s crackers, Bundaberg ginger beer, imported wine and more.

Since 1958, Cost Plus World Market has been the shopping destination for entertaining, home décor and gift giving throughout the year and for every occasion. For unique and affordable ideas for everything from home furniture, décor, tabletop linens, dinnerware, rugs, pillows, imported food and beverages, and more, check out World Market online at www.worldmarket.com.

Here is how you throw the best Aussie party with Cost Plus World Market

To stay up to date on all of Cost Plus World Market’s current promotions, collections, and events, follow us on www.facebook.com/worldmarket, www.twitter.com/worldmarket, www.pinterest.com/worldmarket, www.instagram.com/worldmarket, and http://www.worldmarket.com/blog/.

*Full sweepstakes rules and guidelines and can be found at www.worldmarketsweepstakes.com.

About Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (www.tennischannel.com), which is owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group, is the only 24-hour, television-based multimedia destination dedicated to both the professional sport and tennis lifestyle. A hybrid of comprehensive sports, health, fitness, pop culture, entertainment, lifestyle and travel programming, the network is home to every aspect of the wide-ranging, worldwide tennis community. It also has the most concentrated single-sport coverage in television, with telecast rights at the US Open, Wimbledon, Roland Garros (French Open), Australian Open, ATP World Tour events, WTA competitions, Davis Cup, Fed Cup and Hopman Cup. Tennis Channel is carried by nine of the top 10 video providers.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI)

Sinclair is one of the largest and most www.sbgi.net.

About Cost Plus World Market

Cost Plus World Market (www.worldmarket.com) operates 275 stores in 36 states and the District of Columbia under the World Market® and Cost Plus World Market® trademarks. The stores feature an ever-changing selection of casual home décor and furniture, housewares, gifts, jewelry, decorative accessories, over 500 international wines, gourmet foods, and beverages offered at affordable prices and imported from more than 50 countries. Many items are unique and exclusive to World Market and are regularly supplied by an international network of individual and regional artisans developed over the Company’s more than 50 years in the import business.