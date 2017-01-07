TODAY:

See Scores
SEE ALL SCORES

by Ashley Ndebele read more

by Ashley Ndebele
Close

Back to News SHARE

Your mail have been sent

Close
01/06/2017
Dimitrov Stuns Raonic in Brisbane Semifinals

Seventh seed Grigor Dimitrov will battle Kei Nishikori for the 2017 Brisbane title after stunning top seed Milos Raonic in the semifinals on Friday.

(Photo credit: SAEED KHAN/AFP/Getty Images)
(Photo credit: SAEED KHAN/AFP/Getty Images)

The 25-year-old Bulgarian saved a set point in the first-set tiebreak before taking the opener 9-7.

In the second set, Dimitrov broke the Canadian twice to take the match 7-6(7), 6-2.

Earlier, Nishikori upset 2016 U.S. Open champion Stan Wawrinka 7-6 (3), 6-3 in the other semifinal match.

More to come…

No Responses

flink on tennis

New Fed Cup Captain Kathy Rinaldi Ready for Duty
Full Article
-

RECENT COLUMNS

See More Headlines