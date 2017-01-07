Dimitrov Stuns Raonic in Brisbane Semifinals

Seventh seed Grigor Dimitrov will battle Kei Nishikori for the 2017 Brisbane title after stunning top seed Milos Raonic in the semifinals on Friday.

The 25-year-old Bulgarian saved a set point in the first-set tiebreak before taking the opener 9-7.

In the second set, Dimitrov broke the Canadian twice to take the match 7-6(7), 6-2.

Earlier, Nishikori upset 2016 U.S. Open champion Stan Wawrinka 7-6 (3), 6-3 in the other semifinal match.

More to come…