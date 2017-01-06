Cornet Secures Final Berth After Muguruza Retires

|M. Raonic (1)
|0
|3
|R. Nadal (5)
|0
|5
|D. Thiem (4)
|3
|6
|3
|G. Dimitrov (7)
|6
|4
|6
|A. Riske (8)
|6
|6
|C. Giorgi
|3
|3
|J. Goerges
|3
|6
|3
|A. Konjuh (8)
|6
|4
|6
Brisbane, Australia — 2016 French Open winner Garbine Muguruza retired in the middle of the first set of her semifinal clash with Alize Cornet on Friday.
The 23-year-old was trailing the Frenchwoman 4-1 when she retired, citing a right thigh injury.
The Spaniard faced a tough path on her way to her semifinal, fighting past Sam Stosur in the first round, Daria Kasatkina in the second, and two-time Grand Slam winner Svetlana Kuznetsova in the quarterfinals.
Cornet faces either U.S. Open finalist Karolina Pliskova or sixth-seeded Elina Svitolina, who took out top seed Angelique Kerber in the quarterfinals.
