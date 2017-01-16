Billboard Hot 100 Australian Acts and Songs of All Time

|S. Wawrinka (4)
|4
|6
|7
|4
|6
|M. Klizan
|6
|4
|5
|6
|4
|J. Tsonga (12)
|6
|6
|6
|6
|T. Monteiro
|1
|3
|7
|2
|G. Elias
|1
|2
|2
|N. Kyrgios (14)
|6
|6
|6
|A. Bublik
|6
|3
|6
|6
|L. Pouille (16)
|0
|6
|3
|4
|J. Melzer
|5
|6
|2
|2
|R. Federer (17)
|7
|3
|6
|6
|P. Herbert
|4
|6
|3
|J. Sock (23)
|6
|7
|6
|A. Zverev (24)
|0
|5
|R. Haase
|0
|2
|G. Simon (25)
|0
|6
|0
|M. Mmoh
|15
|1
|0
|N. Basilashvili
|15
|4
|0
|P. Kohlschreiber (32)
|30
|6
|0
|T. Fabbiano
|40
|4
|D. Young
|40
|4
|F. Delbonis
|3
|4
|4
|S. Johnson
|6
|6
|6
|F. Bagnis
|6
|3
|1
|D. Evans
|7
|6
|6
|S. Darcis
|3
|6
|6
|6
|S. Groth
|6
|3
|2
|2
|J. Donaldson
|40
|5
|R. Dutra Silva
|40
|2
|J. Duckworth
|4
|6
|7
|4
|P. Lorenzi
|6
|7
|6
|6
|B. Fratangelo
|7
|5
|6
|2
|2
|N. Rubin
|6
|7
|3
|6
|6
|P. Mathieu
|4
|6
|7
|5
|A. Seppi
|6
|7
|6
|7
|M. Granollers
|7
|3
|2
|0
|D. Sela
|5
|6
|6
|6
|A. Kerber (1)
|6
|5
|6
|L. Tsurenko
|2
|7
|2
|K. Pliskova (5)
|0
|6
|0
|S. Sorribes Tormo
|0
|2
|0
|M. Duque-Marino
|0
|1
|S. Kuznetsova (8)
|6
|6
|K. Flipkens
|40
|4
|J. Konta (9)
|40
|5
|C. Suarez Navarro (10)
|6
|6
|J. Cepelova
|2
|2
|E. Svitolina (11)
|6
|6
|G. Voskoboeva
|0
|2
|K. Bondarenko
|0
|5
|C. Garcia (21)
|0
|5
|D. Kasatkina (23)
|0
|6
|S. Peng
|6
|7
|T. Babos (25)
|0
|5
|N. Gibbs
|0
|4
|E. Alexandrova
|40
|0
|2
|E. Makarova (30)
|15
|6
|1
|A. Blinkova
|30
|5
|M. Niculescu
|40
|2
|Y. Wickmayer
|0
|6
|0
|L. Safarova
|0
|3
|0
|F. Schiavone
|2
|4
|J. Boserup
|6
|6
|K. Knapp
|40
|2
|S. Hsieh
|A
|4
|L. Chirico
|0
|4
|E. Bouchard
|6
|6
|I. Falconi
|15
|5
|X. Han
|0
|1
|L. Kumkhum
|40
|4
|N. Osaka
|A
|4
|E. Hozumi
|5
|6
|C. Witthoeft
|7
|7
|C. Buyukakcay
|40
|4
|O. Dodin
|30
|4
As the globe turns its eye to Melbourne for the Australian Open, Billboard has partnered with Tennis Channel to reveal the top performing acts and songs of all-time appearing on the Billboard Hot 100 by Australian-bred or -raised acts in lead roles.
Despite being thousands of miles from home, Australian artists have always found a warm welcome on the U.S. Billboard charts. Superstars from Down Under have flown up the charts on countless occasions, bringing a savvy mix of pop and rock smashes to American audiences. In the past several decades, Aussie acts have earned a compelling portfolio of No. 1 songs and albums, and established several chart records as they’ve taken the U.S. (and the world) by storm.
List of Top Ten Australian Acts:
Here is the list of from 10-25:
10. DOWN UNDER Men At Work
11. (LOVE IS) THICKER THAN WATER by Andy Gibb
12. I KNEW I LOVED YOU by Savage Garden
13. FANCY by Iggy Azalea Featuring Charli XCX
14. MAGIC by Olivia Newton-John
15. NEED YOU TONIGHT byINXS
16. HOW CAN YOU MEND A BROKEN HEART by Bee Gees
17. JIVE TALKING by Bee Gees
18. DON’T TALK TO STRANGERS by Rick Springfield
19. DELTA DAWN by Helen Reddy
20. TOO MUCH HEAVEN by Bee Gees
21. ALL OUT OF LOVE by Air Supply
22. LOVE SO RIGHT by Bee Gees
23. WHO CAN IT BE NOW? by Men At Work
24. CHEAP THRILLS by Sia Featuring Sean Paul
25. YOU SHOULD BE DANCING by Bee Gees
