Beyond the Baseline Podcast: Pliskova, Wozniacki, Cibulkova from Melbourne

On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

On this week’s episode, Wertheim discusses Karolina Pliskova, Dominika Cibulkova and Caroline Wozniacki from Melbourne.

Following Day 4 at the 2017 Australian Open in Melbourne, Wertheim sits down with three remaining women in the draw—No. 5-seed Pliskova, No. 6-seed Cibulkova and No. 17-seed Wozniacki—to talk about their matches at the tournament so far. With Pliskova, Wertheim discusses her chances at the title, her twin sister and what it’s like to play with her, her run at the U.S. Open and more. With Cibulkova, Wertheim discusses her win at the WTA Finals in October, what it’s like to be in the tournament without Maria Sharapova, Victoria Azarenka and Petra Kvitova and more. With Wozniacki, Wertheim talks about her recent form (she’s won 25 matches since last summer), her run at the U.S. Open, her health and preparation before matches and more.

Listen to this week’s episode:



Watch Australian Open on Tennis Channel

By Jon Wertheim