Beyond the Baseline Podcast: Martina Navratilova Previews 2017 Australian Open

On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Tennis Channel Commentator and Sports Illustrated Executive Editor Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

On this week’s episode, Wertheim talks with Martina Navratilova.

Days before the 2017 Australian Open is set to begin in Melbourne, Navratilova joins the podcast from her home in Florida to talk about the current state of men’s and women’s tennis and her takeaways from the lead-up tournaments. Navratilova discusses Serena Williams’s surprising, error-laden loss to Madison Brengle at the ASB Classic and what effect she thinks it will have her preparation for the first major of the year in Melbourne. Navratilova also discusses aging and maturation of players during their careers, the importance of momentum going into a major and more. Wertheim and Navratilova also discuss how the top players will fare at the Australian Open, players to watch, the recent coaching changes and how much the new partnerships will affect players and more.

Also on the podcast, Wertheim and Navratilova make their picks and predictions for the 2017 Australian Open.