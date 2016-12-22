Best Moments of 2016: The Stevie Johnson Comeback

American Steve Johnson’s miraculous comeback in the first round of the 2016 U.S. Open is up there with the best of them.

Serving down two sets, 2-5 and 0-40 against Russian Evgeny Donskoy, it was looking like deja vu for Johnson as he had lost in the first round at his last three U.S. Opens. Somehow, Johnson managed to dig himself out of the deep hole by serving his way out of it.

The 19th-seeded American fought his way to a third set tie-break, where he dominated Donskoy, taking the set 7-6(2).

Fueled by the American home crowd, Johnson’s level of play picked up while Donskoy’s dropped. Johnson closed out the match 4-6, 1-6, 7-6, 6-3, 6-3.

During his post-match on-court interview, Johnson stated he had no clue how he managed to save six match points and turn the match the around.

“The last three-and-a-half hours have been a little bit of a blur, to be honest. I was ready to pack my bags and go home, and I just found a way to get out of that service game at 5-2.

“After winning the third, I just gave myself a shot. I just figured maybe my best stuff’s not today, but I’ll use my legs and run and just find a way. And that’s what I’ve been doing all my life, and that’s what I’m going to continue to do,” said Johnson.

Watch the video highlighting Johnson’s comeback: