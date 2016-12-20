Best Moments of 2016: The Djokovic Slam

Before the 2016 French Open, Novak Djokovic had tried unsuccessfully to add his name to the exclusive list of Career Grand Slam men’s singles winners. This list includes Rod Laver, Andre Agassi, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal.

Despite winning a lot of big tournaments, his impressive trophy case was missing the elusive Roland Garros trophy. He had tried for so many years but Rafael Nadal, the nine-time French Open titlist who has only lost twice since his Roland Garros debut, kept getting in the way.

2015 looked to be the year after Djokovic defeated Nadal, the favorite, in the quarterfinal match in Roland Garros. Rightfully so, many people pegged Djokovic as the huge favorite to go all the way after dispatching Nadal. However, Stan Wawrinka did not get that memo as he stunned Djokovic in the final.

Finally, in 2016 the Serb was able to conquer Roland Garros after defeating Andy Murray in four sets 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4. With this win, he was finally able to cap his Career Grand Slam, adding his name to the career Grand Slam exclusive club.

Watch video of Djokovic’s Career Grand Slam:

