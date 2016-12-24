Best Moments of 2016: Sam Querrey’s Shocking Win

Sam Querrey’s win over Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon shocked the tennis world. In a match that started Friday and finished Saturday due to several rain delays, not only did Querrey dash Djokovic’s calendar Grand Slam hopes, but he also handed the Serb his first loss before quarterfinals of a Grand Slam since the 2009’s third round French Open loss.

Djokovic had led their head-to-head 8-1 going into their third round match, but this did not bother the American who came out blasting big serves and forehands. He took the first two sets 7-6(5), 6-4.

Play was suspended due to rain delay and the men had to pick up where they left off the next day. Djokovic came out swinging, running to a 4-0 lead in the third set before another rain delay.

The men resumed play two hours later. Querrey was able to get one of the breaks back but the Serb closed the third set 6-3.

In the fourth set, Djokovic had plenty of opportunities to break but Querrey fought him off. At 4-4, the top seed hit a forehand winner to go up a break 5-4. This was a devastating moment for the 28th seed who had saved 11 break points. Many people thought he was a goner because Djokovic had gained momentum, and had come back from two sets down four previous times, but Querrey wasn’t done yet as he broke back.

At 6-5, the match was once again interrupted by another rain delay. The men came back an hour later and resumed play. Djokovic served and held to take the set to a tie-break. He jumped to a 3-1 lead but that was short-lived as Querrey closed out the match 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 7-6(5) on his second match point.

The 29-year-old American (was 28 at the time) did not have any expectations going into the match but started to believe as the match progressed.

“You know, I’m not going to lie and say going into it I thought I was going to win. But I think as the match progressed, I was serving well and holding in the first set, we were kind of going back and forth, I gained a little more confidence with every game.

“We got to that tiebreaker and I played a great tiebreaker. Once I won that, I was like in my head, All right, I can beat this guy, I can hang with him and turn this into a match,” said Querrey during his post-match interview.

Watch Querrey’s post-match interview: