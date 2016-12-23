Best Moments of 2016: Bryan Brothers’ 1,000th Win

In October 2016, twin brothers Bob and Mike Bryan set a milestone that will most likely stand the test of time as they celebrated their 1,000th doubles match win on the ATP Tour.

The 38-year-old brothers notched their 1,000th win after they defeated Pablo Cuevas and Viktor Troicki in the quarterfinal match at the Erste Bank Open 500 in Vienna. They are the first doubles team to achieve this feat.



The American siblings, who turned pro in 1998, won their first match in Atlanta that same year. They have since won 112 doubles career titles as a doubles team, more than any men’s doubles team in the open era. Their wins include 16 Career Grand Slam titles, 34 Masters 1000, and 4 ATP Finals.

“We are happy to get our 1,000th win here. Vienna will always be a special place for us. And we are happy to celebrate this record with Thomas Muster, one of our heroes of our youth,” said Mike.

“We’ve been aiming for the number 1,000 for a few years now. It’s outstanding, that we reached it tonight in Vienna. We have relished the fact that the fans have stayed to support us. This city will always have a special place in our hearts,” said Bob.

