Best Moment of 2016: Sam Querrey’s Shocking Win

Sam Querrey’s win over Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon shocked the tennis world. In a match that started on Friday and ended on Saturday, not only did Querrey dash Djokovic’s calendar Grand Slam hopes, but he also handed the Serb his first loss before quarterfinals of a Grand Slam since the 2009 French Open loss in the third round.

Djokovic had led their head-to-head 8-1 going into their third round Friday match, but this did not bother the American who came out blasting big serves and forehands. He took the first two sets 7-6(5), 6-4.

Play was suspended due to rain delay and had to pick up where they left the next day. Djokovic came out swinging, taking the first four games in the third set before another rain delay.