Australian Open Media Day with Top Players

Our Tennis Channel crew caught up with top players including Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, Stan Wawrinka, Milos Raonic, Kei Nishikori, Garbine Muguruza and Agnieszka Radwanska on Australian Open Media Day.
Watch Serena Williams respond to wedding questions:
Watch Novak Djokovic discuss his coaching team:
Watch Roger Federer respond to retirement questions:
Watch Milos Raonic discuss his Australian Open preparation:
Watch Wawrinka discuss his goals for conquering Wimbledon:
Watch Kei Nishikori talk about 2020 Japan Summer Olympics:
Watch Agnieszka Radwanska discuss her Grand Slam goals:
