Australian Open Media Day with Top Players

Our Tennis Channel crew caught up with top players including Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, Stan Wawrinka, Milos Raonic, Kei Nishikori, Garbine Muguruza and Agnieszka Radwanska on Australian Open Media Day.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 15: Novak Djokovic of Serbia volleys during a practice session ahead of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 15, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)