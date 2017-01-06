Konjuh, Davis to Meet in Auckland Final

Seven seeds had fallen by the time Konjuh took the court for her semifinal against Goerges, who was in hot form after eliminating former world No. 1 and third seed Caroline Wozniacki in the quarterfinals.

Davis reached the final when her semifinal opponent, seventh-seeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia, retired while trailing 4-1 in the third set. Ostapenko won the first set 6-4 and Davis took the second 6-4.

The tournament has steadily shed seeded players. Top seed and world No. 2 Serena Williams was knocked out in the second round by American compatriot Madison Brengle, and second-seeded Venus Williams withdrew with an arm injury after winning her first-round match.

Fifth-seeded Kiki Bertens went out in the first round, and fourth-seeded Barbora Strycova lost to Davis in straight sets in the quarterfinals.

Konjuh reversed a recent poor run of form by beating Goerges to reach her first final since 2015.

”Coming here, I wasn’t playing that well and my serve wasn’t going so good but I managed to win,” the Croatian said.

Davis progressed when Ostapenko withdrew with a virus.

”I woke in the morning with a fever, with coughing and everything,” Ostapenko said. ”I feel much worse today than yesterday. I tried to play the match but it was really difficult because I wasn’t feeling good at all.”

Davis will be seeking her first WTA title.