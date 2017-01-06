Konjuh, Davis to Meet in Auckland Final

Davis reached the final when her semifinal opponent, seventh-seeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia, retired while trailing 4-1 in the third set. Ostapenko won the first set 6-4 and Davis took the second 6-4.
The tournament has steadily shed seeded players. Top seed and world No. 2 Serena Williams was knocked out in the second round by American compatriot Madison Brengle, and second-seeded Venus Williams withdrew with an arm injury after winning her first-round match.
Fifth-seeded Kiki Bertens went out in the first round, and fourth-seeded Barbora Strycova lost to Davis in straight sets in the quarterfinals.
Konjuh reversed a recent poor run of form by beating Goerges to reach her first final since 2015.
”Coming here, I wasn’t playing that well and my serve wasn’t going so good but I managed to win,” the Croatian said.
Davis progressed when Ostapenko withdrew with a virus.
”I woke in the morning with a fever, with coughing and everything,” Ostapenko said. ”I feel much worse today than yesterday. I tried to play the match but it was really difficult because I wasn’t feeling good at all.”
Davis will be seeking her first WTA title.
