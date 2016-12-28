Ana Ivanovic Announces Her Retirement from Tennis

29-year-old Ana Ivanovic announced live on Facebook that she has decided to retire from tennis.

The Grand Slam winner said ”it has been difficult decision to make but there’s so much to celebrate.”

Ivanovic’s Facebook announcment:



Ivanovic’s Twitter statement:

To my dear supporters…. pic.twitter.com/9ycCamNela — Ana Ivanovic (@AnaIvanovic) December 28, 2016

The Serb tennis star won her maiden and only Grand Slam at the 2008 French Open. She also made the final of the 2008 Australian Open, the semifinals of 2007 Wimbledon, and the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open in 2012.

2016 was not a great season for the former world No. 1 as she fell to No. 63. She was 15-16 in her matches, and lost six first round matches.

She retires with 15 career titles under her belt.