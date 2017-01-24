Alexander Zverev’s Interview with Tennis Channel

|R. Bautista-Agut (13)
|6
|6
|4
|1
|M. Raonic (3)
|7
|3
|6
|6
|G. Monfils (6)
|3
|3
|6
|4
|R. Nadal (9)
|6
|6
|4
|6
|G. Dimitrov (15)
|2
|7
|6
|6
|D. Istomin
|6
|6
|2
|1
|C. Vandeweghe
|0
|3
|G. Muguruza (7)
|0
|3
|K. Pliskova (5)
|6
|6
|D. Gavrilova (22)
|3
|3
|V. Williams (13)
|6
|7
|A. Pavlyuchenkova (24)
|4
|6
|I. Dodig , M. Granollers (9)
|40
|6
|3
|B. Bryan , M. Bryan (3)
|40
|7
|2
|R. Atawo , Y. Xu (11)
|1
|1
|L. Safarova , B. Mattek-Sands (2)
|6
|6
|M. Lucic-Baroni , A. Petkovic
|3
|3
|E. Hozumi , M. Kato
|6
|6
|L. Kubot , Y. Chan (5)
|4
|7
|3
|G. Dabrowski , R. Bopanna Machanda
|6
|5
|10
|C. Dellacqua , M. Reid
|2
|3
|M. Hingis , L. Paes
|6
|6
|I. Begu , H. Tecau
|4
|3
|A. Spears , J. Cabal
|6
|6
Tennis channel Live caught up with 19-year-old Alexander Zverev.
Watch Zverev’s TenniStory:
