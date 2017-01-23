After a Seesaw First Set, Williams Avoids the ‘Upsets’ Bug

MELBOURNE, Australia — Six-time Aussie Open champion Serena Williams lost serve three times in the opening set and again when serving for the match in the second, but was able to avoid the ‘upsets’ bug that is going around at Melbourne Park.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 23: Serena Williams of the United States plays a backhand in her fourth round match against Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic on day eight of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 23, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)