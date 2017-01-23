TODAY:

See Scores
SEE ALL SCORES

by Ashley Ndebele read more

by Ashley Ndebele
Close

Back to News SHARE

Your mail have been sent

Close
01/22/2017
After a Seesaw First Set, Williams Avoids the ‘Upsets’ Bug

MELBOURNE, Australia — Six-time Aussie Open champion Serena Williams lost serve three times in the opening set and again when serving for the match in the second, but was able to avoid the ‘upsets’ bug that is going around at Melbourne Park.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 23: Serena Williams of the United States plays a backhand in her fourth round match against Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic on day eight of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 23, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 23: Serena Williams of the United States plays a backhand in her fourth round match against Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic on day eight of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 23, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Watch Australian Open on Tennis Channel

The second seed triumphed over Barbora Strycova in not-so-easy two sets 7-5, 6-4.

More to come…

No Responses

flink on tennis

Djokovic Loss Ranks Among Most Stunning Upsets
Full Article
-

RECENT COLUMNS

See More Headlines