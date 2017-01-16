36-Year-Old Venus Williams Survives a Tough First Round in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia — Former world No. 1 Venus Williams came from behind in the first set but was able to win over hard-hitting Kateryna Kozlova.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 16: Venus Williams of the USA serves in her first round match against Kateryna Kozlova of the Ukraine on day one of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 16, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)