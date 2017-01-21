TODAY:

See Scores
SEE ALL SCORES

by Ashley Ndebele read more

by Ashley Ndebele
Close

Back to News SHARE
U.S. qualifier Jennifer Brady has advanced to the fourth round of the Australian Open with a 7-6 (4), 6-2 win over 14th-seeded Elena Vesnina." data-image="http://tennischannel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/580x300-brady.jpg">

Your mail have been sent

Close
01/20/2017
116th Ranked Jennifer Brady into Fourth Round in Melbourne

U.S. qualifier Jennifer Brady has advanced to the fourth round of the Australian Open with a 7-6 (4), 6-2 win over 14th-seeded Elena Vesnina.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 19: Jennifer Brady of the United States celebrates winning her second round match against Heather Watson of Great Britain on day four of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 19, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 19: Jennifer Brady of the United States celebrates winning her second round match against Heather Watson of Great Britain on day four of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 19, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

It is the 21-year-old Brady’s first appearance in the main draw of a Grand Slam tournament after she qualified in her first attempt at Melbourne Park. She had failed in previous attempts to qualify for the U.S. Open (three times) and Wimbledon and the French Open last year.

Brady will next play either Maria Sakkari or Mirjana Lucic-Baroni in the Round of 16.

No. 16-seeded Barbora Strycova beat No. 21 Caroline Garcia 6-2, 7-5 to reach the fourth round, where she’ll meet either Serena Williams or Nicole Gibbs.

No Responses

flink on tennis

Djokovic Loss Ranks Among Most Stunning Upsets
Full Article
-

RECENT COLUMNS

See More Headlines