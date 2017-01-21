116th Ranked Jennifer Brady into Fourth Round in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 19: Jennifer Brady of the United States celebrates winning her second round match against Heather Watson of Great Britain on day four of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 19, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

U.S. qualifier Jennifer Brady has advanced to the fourth round of the Australian Open with a 7-6 (4), 6-2 win over 14th-seeded Elena Vesnina.

It is the 21-year-old Brady’s first appearance in the main draw of a Grand Slam tournament after she qualified in her first attempt at Melbourne Park. She had failed in previous attempts to qualify for the U.S. Open (three times) and Wimbledon and the French Open last year.

Brady will next play either Maria Sakkari or Mirjana Lucic-Baroni in the Round of 16.

No. 16-seeded Barbora Strycova beat No. 21 Caroline Garcia 6-2, 7-5 to reach the fourth round, where she’ll meet either Serena Williams or Nicole Gibbs.